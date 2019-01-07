A modest JavaScript framework for the HTML you already have.

Sprinkle your HTML with controller, target, and action attributes: <!--HTML from anywhere--> <div data-controller= "hello" > <input data-target= "hello.name" type= "text" > <button data-action= "click->hello#greet" > Greet </button> <span data-target= "hello.output" > </span> </div> Write a compatible controller and watch Stimulus bring it to life: // hello_controller.js import { Controller } from " stimulus " export default class extends Controller { static targets = [ " name " , " output " ] greet () { this . outputTarget . textContent = `Hello, ${ this . nameTarget . value } !` } }

Current version: 1.1.1 — released January 07, 2019