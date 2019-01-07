A modest JavaScript framework for the HTML you already have.

Sprinkle your HTML with controller, target, and action attributes:

<!--HTML from anywhere-->
<div data-controller="hello">
  <input data-target="hello.name" type="text">

  <button data-action="click->hello#greet">
    Greet
  </button>

  <span data-target="hello.output">
  </span>
</div>

Write a compatible controller and watch Stimulus bring it to life:

// hello_controller.js
import { Controller } from "stimulus"

export default class extends Controller {
  static targets = [ "name", "output" ]

  greet() {
    this.outputTarget.textContent =
      `Hello, ${this.nameTarget.value}!`
  }
}

Current version: 1.1.1 — released January 07, 2019

Stimulus is a JavaScript framework with modest ambitions. It doesn’t seek to take over your entire front-end—in fact, it’s not concerned with rendering HTML at all. Instead, it’s designed to augment your HTML with just enough behavior to make it shine. Stimulus pairs beautifully with Turbolinks to provide a complete solution for fast, compelling applications with a minimal amount of effort.

book icon Handbook install icon Installation Guide GitHub logo Source Code