A modest JavaScript framework for the HTML you already have.
Sprinkle your HTML with controller, target, and action attributes:
Write a compatible controller and watch Stimulus bring it to life:
Current version: 1.1.1 — released January 07, 2019
Stimulus is a JavaScript framework with modest ambitions. It doesn’t seek to take over your entire front-end—in fact, it’s not concerned with rendering HTML at all. Instead, it’s designed to augment your HTML with just enough behavior to make it shine. Stimulus pairs beautifully with Turbolinks to provide a complete solution for fast, compelling applications with a minimal amount of effort.